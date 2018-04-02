Compass Diversified (CODI) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $15.70

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 228058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Compass Diversified’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $81,596.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,561.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

