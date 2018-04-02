Concho Resources (CXO) and Stone Energy (SGY) Critical Analysis

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) and Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Concho Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Stone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Concho Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Stone Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Concho Resources and Stone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources 0 6 14 0 2.70 Stone Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Concho Resources currently has a consensus price target of $170.21, suggesting a potential upside of 19.78%. Stone Energy has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential downside of 91.99%. Given Concho Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than Stone Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Concho Resources and Stone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources 36.97% 3.61% 2.32% Stone Energy 116.92% 128.72% 43.76%

Risk and Volatility

Concho Resources has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stone Energy has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concho Resources and Stone Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources $2.59 billion 8.19 $956.00 million $2.09 67.99 Stone Energy $319.20 million 2.22 $382.67 million N/A N/A

Concho Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stone Energy.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia. Its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves are over 60 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMBoe) or 340 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe). Over 95 MMBoe or 570 Bcfe of its estimated proved reserves are revised downward. It has made investments in seismic data and leasehold interests, and has geological, geophysical, engineering and operational operations in deep water arena to evaluate potential exploration, development and acquisition opportunities. It holds over two deep water platforms, producing reserves and various leases.

