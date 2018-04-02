Concoin (CONX) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Concoin has a market cap of $5,125.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00693064 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00179551 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037856 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

