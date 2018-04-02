Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $10.17 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 392,667 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69,640.73, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

