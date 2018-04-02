Constellation Brands (STZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.91.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44,378.30, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.53 and a one year high of $231.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Constellation Brands (STZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/constellation-brands-stz-earns-buy-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.