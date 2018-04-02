Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Short Interest Update

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 602,614 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 99,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 3,009.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 878,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 849,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 202,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCF. Seaport Global Securities raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Contango Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 145,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,185. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.38 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 36.73%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company (Contango) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties in the onshore Texas Gulf Coast, offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States.

