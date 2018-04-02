Continental Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.63 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 25.30%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of CLR opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,118.98, a P/E ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.45. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 99,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $4,977,147.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $560,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

