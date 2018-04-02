Contrasting Am�rica M�vil (AMOV) & RR Media (RRM)

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE: AMOV) and RR Media (NASDAQ:RRM) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Am�rica M�vil and RR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Am�rica M�vil -4.40% -23.79% -3.24% RR Media 3.49% 5.83% 3.07%

Dividends

RR Media pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Am�rica M�vil does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Am�rica M�vil and RR Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Am�rica M�vil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RR Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Am�rica M�vil and RR Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Am�rica M�vil 0 2 0 0 2.00 RR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Am�rica M�vil presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Am�rica M�vil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Am�rica M�vil is more favorable than RR Media.

Summary

RR Media beats Am�rica M�vil on 4 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

Am�rica M�vil Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, it offers satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology through Claro TV brand; and cable TV through Net Serviços brand. Further, the company sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, it sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

RR Media Company Profile

MX1 Ltd, formerly RR Media Ltd, is an Israel-based global media services provider. It is a media globalize company that works with media businesses to transform content into a viewer experience for a global audience. MX1 Ltd offers a range of content management, delivery and digital media services. It distributes more than 1000 television (TV) channels, manages the play out of more than 400 channels and delivers syndicated content to more than 120 subscription Video on Demand (VOD) platforms. The Company has offices worldwide and operates global media centers, enabling customers to reach people around the world. MX1 Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG.

