Contrasting Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) & Ladder Capital (LADR)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE: ACRE) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 31.17% 7.54% 1.96% Ladder Capital 20.78% 10.30% 2.47%

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 100.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 92.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ladder Capital 0 0 4 1 3.20

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $97.54 million 3.62 $30.40 million $1.11 11.13 Ladder Capital $450.14 million 3.73 $95.27 million $1.36 11.09

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. These investments are generally held for investment and are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self-storage and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests therein. Through the Company’s manager, Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC, it has investment professionals located across the United States and Europe who directly source loan opportunities for the Company with owners, operators and sponsors of CRE properties.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans). The securities segment consists of all of its activities related to commercial real estate securities, which include investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and United States Agency Securities. The real estate segment includes net leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse and condominium units. The Corporate/other segment includes the Company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities and operating expenses. The Company invests primarily in loans, securities and other interests in the United States commercial real estate, with a focus on senior secured assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.