Head-To-Head Contrast: Boeing (BA) versus Esterline Technologies (ESL)

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boeing and Esterline Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $93.39 billion 2.01 $8.20 billion $12.04 26.46 Esterline Technologies $2.00 billion 1.06 $117.38 million $4.36 16.31

Boeing has higher revenue and earnings than Esterline Technologies. Esterline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boeing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Boeing and Esterline Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 9 16 0 2.64 Esterline Technologies 4 5 0 0 1.56

Boeing currently has a consensus target price of $369.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Esterline Technologies has a consensus target price of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Esterline Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Esterline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing 8.78% -11,050.62% 8.10% Esterline Technologies 3.31% 6.89% 3.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esterline Technologies has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boeing pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Esterline Technologies does not pay a dividend. Boeing pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boeing has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Boeing beats Esterline Technologies on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, and fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, data analytics and information-based services, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. This segment also provides supply chain management and engineering support services; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services, that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Company serves aerospace and defense customers. The Company’s Avionics & Controls business segment includes avionics systems, control and communication systems, and interface technologies capabilities. The Company’s Sensors & Systems business segment includes power systems, connection technologies and advanced sensors capabilities. The Company’s Advanced Materials business segment includes engineered materials and defense technologies capabilities. The Company designs and manufactures ruggedized military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets and field communications.

