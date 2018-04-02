Contrasting Cato (CATO) & Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Cato (NYSE: CATO) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Cato pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Casey’s General Stores pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cato has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cato and Casey’s General Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cato $849.98 million 0.40 $8.54 million N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores $7.51 billion 0.55 $177.48 million $4.48 24.38

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Cato.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cato and Casey’s General Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cato 0 1 0 0 2.00 Casey’s General Stores 0 6 5 0 2.45

Cato presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.80%. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus price target of $122.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Cato’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cato is more favorable than Casey’s General Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Cato and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cato 1.00% 5.87% 3.81% Casey’s General Stores 4.03% 12.70% 4.71%

Risk and Volatility

Cato has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Cato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Cato on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers men's wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items. The Company operates approximately 1,930 stores. It operates approximately two distribution centers, through which the Company supply grocery and general merchandise items to its stores. Its general store typically carries over 3,000 food and nonfood items. The Company’s stores sell regional brands of dairy and bakery products, and approximately 90% of the stores offer beer. Its non-food items include tobacco products, health and beauty aids, school supplies, housewares, pet supplies, and automotive products.

