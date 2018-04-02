DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) versus Enbridge (ENB) Financial Contrast

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enbridge and DCP Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $34.94 billion 1.48 $2.21 billion $1.54 19.86 DCP Midstream Partners $8.46 billion 0.59 $229.00 million $0.53 66.21

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than DCP Midstream Partners. Enbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and DCP Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 6.56% 5.47% 1.97% DCP Midstream Partners 2.71% 3.59% 1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enbridge and DCP Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 6 1 0 2.14 DCP Midstream Partners 1 5 4 0 2.30

Enbridge presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.75%. DCP Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $39.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than DCP Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. DCP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Enbridge pays out 139.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DCP Midstream Partners pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Enbridge has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCP Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enbridge beats DCP Midstream Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System. Gas Distribution consists of its natural gas utility operations, the core of which is Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. Green Power and Transmission consists of its investments in renewable energy assets and transmission facilities. Renewable energy assets consist of wind, solar, geothermal and waste heat recovery facilities in Canada. Energy Services undertake physical commodity marketing activity and logistical services, and oversee refinery supply services.

About DCP Midstream Partners

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

