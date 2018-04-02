Contrasting Eaton (ETN) and Curtiss-Wright (CW)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eaton alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eaton and Curtiss-Wright, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 8 8 0 2.50 Curtiss-Wright 0 2 6 0 2.75

Eaton currently has a consensus price target of $87.54, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus price target of $135.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Eaton’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eaton is more favorable than Curtiss-Wright.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eaton has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Eaton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eaton and Curtiss-Wright’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion 1.68 $2.99 billion $4.65 16.71 Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion 2.55 $214.89 million $5.03 26.13

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss-Wright. Eaton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curtiss-Wright, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% Curtiss-Wright 9.46% 15.46% 7.02%

Risk & Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eaton beats Curtiss-Wright on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety. On January 1, 2011, it closed the acquisition of the Tuthill Coupling Group, which is a division of the Tuthill Corporation. It has five segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Rest of World; Hydraulics; Aerospace; Truck, and Automotive. On October 1, 2010, it acquired CopperLogic, Inc. On July 15, 2010, it acquired EMC Engineers, Inc. In May 2011, it acquired Internormen Technology Group. In August 2011, it acquired IE Power, Inc. In December 2011, it acquired E.A. Pedersen Company.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment’s products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment’s products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment’s products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.