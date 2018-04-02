Financial Analysis: Fibria (FBR) vs. Its Peers

Fibria (NYSE: FBR) is one of 11 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fibria to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fibria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibria 9.38% 7.65% 2.91% Fibria Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fibria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibria 1 5 1 0 2.00 Fibria Competitors 83 339 376 26 2.42

Fibria presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.63%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Fibria’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fibria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Fibria has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fibria’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Fibria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Fibria shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fibria pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Fibria pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 44.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fibria and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fibria $3.68 billion $339.90 million 31.57 Fibria Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.38

Fibria’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fibria. Fibria is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fibria peers beat Fibria on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Fibria Company Profile

Fibria Celulose S.A. produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia. It also exports its products to approximately 35 countries for educational, health, hygiene, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Votorantim Celulose e Papel S.A. and changed its name to Fibria Celulose S.A. in November 2009. Fibria Celulose S.A. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

