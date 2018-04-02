First Merchants (FRME) vs. CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Critical Contrast

First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) and CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and CoBiz Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $385.90 million 5.35 $96.07 million $2.41 17.30 CoBiz Financial $177.19 million 4.67 $32.91 million $0.95 20.63

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than CoBiz Financial. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoBiz Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoBiz Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and CoBiz Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 24.90% 9.47% 1.28% CoBiz Financial 18.58% 12.44% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Merchants and CoBiz Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 1 1 0 2.50 CoBiz Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. CoBiz Financial has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than CoBiz Financial.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CoBiz Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Merchants pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoBiz Financial pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Merchants beats CoBiz Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products. The Fee-Based Lines segment provides investment advisory and insurance brokerage services; investment management advisory services to individuals, families, and businesses; and property and casualty, and employee benefit group insurance broker agency services to small- to mid-sized employers, commercial enterprises, and individual lines to their owners. CoBiz Financial Inc. operates 11 locations, including 7 in the Denver metropolitan area, as well as one each in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Vail located in Colorado under the Colorado Business Bank name; and 4 locations serving the Phoenix metropolitan area and the surrounding area of Maricopa County in Arizona under the Arizona Business Bank name. The company was formerly known as CoBiz Inc. and changed its name to CoBiz Financial Inc. in May 2007. CoBiz Financial Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

