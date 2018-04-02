Analyzing Gentherm (THRM) and GKN (GKNLY)

GKN (OTCMKTS: GKNLY) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GKN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GKN and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GKN N/A N/A N/A Gentherm 3.57% 11.81% 7.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GKN and Gentherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GKN $11.96 billion 0.90 $327.98 million $0.42 14.99 Gentherm $985.68 million 1.27 $35.22 million $2.31 14.70

GKN has higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm. Gentherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GKN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GKN has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GKN pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gentherm does not pay a dividend. GKN pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GKN and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GKN 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gentherm 1 2 7 0 2.60

Gentherm has a consensus price target of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Gentherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than GKN.

Summary

Gentherm beats GKN on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GKN

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. The GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of airframe and engine structures, landing gear, electrical interconnection systems, transparencies and aftermarket services. The GKN Powder Metallurgy segment is a manufacturer of sintered components and a producer of metal powder. The GKN Land Systems segment is a supplier of power management products and services. It designs, manufactures and supplies products and services for the agricultural, construction and utility vehicle markets and industrial segments.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs. Its automotive products can be found on the vehicles of all major automotive manufacturers operating in North America, Europe and Asia. The Automotive segment comprises the results from its global automotive businesses and individual convenience products. The Industrial segment represents the combined results from its remote power generation systems business, patient temperature management systems business, environmental testing equipment and services business, and advanced research and product development division.

