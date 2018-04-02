Contrasting ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and II-VI (IIVI)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of II-VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of II-VI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and II-VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 10.89% 8.20% 4.54% II-VI 8.08% 11.10% 6.67%

Dividends

ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. II-VI does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ESCO Technologies and II-VI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90

ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. II-VI has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 33.17%. Given II-VI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe II-VI is more favorable than ESCO Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESCO Technologies and II-VI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $685.74 million 2.13 $53.70 million N/A N/A II-VI $972.05 million 2.60 $95.27 million $1.48 27.30

II-VI has higher revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, II-VI has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

II-VI beats ESCO Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging. The filtration segment’s activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Crissair, Inc. (Crissair), PTI Technologies Inc. (PTI), VACCO Industries (VACCO) and Westland Technologies Inc. (Westland). The Test segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Beijing Lindgren ElectronMagnetic Technology Co., Ltd., ETS-Lindgren Inc. and ETS-Lindgren OY. The USG segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, including Doble Engineering Company, Doble PowerTest Ltd and Doble TransiNor AS. The technical packaging activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ), Plastique Limited and Plastique Sp. z o.o.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names. The II-VI Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers and opto-electronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer and commercial applications. The II-VI Performance Products segment designs, manufactures and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical and commercial laser imaging applications.

