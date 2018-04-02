Head-To-Head Review: Canon (CAJ) versus iPass (IPAS)

Canon (NYSE: CAJ) and iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Canon pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. iPass does not pay a dividend. Canon pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Canon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of iPass shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iPass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canon and iPass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canon 5.93% 8.75% 5.08% iPass -37.78% -282.05% -88.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Canon and iPass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canon 0 0 0 0 N/A iPass 0 0 5 0 3.00

iPass has a consensus target price of $2.22, suggesting a potential upside of 484.21%. Given iPass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iPass is more favorable than Canon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canon and iPass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canon $36.15 billion 1.09 $2.15 billion $2.15 16.73 iPass $54.40 million 0.49 -$20.55 million ($0.31) -1.23

Canon has higher revenue and earnings than iPass. iPass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Canon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPass has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canon beats iPass on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company operates in three segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment manufactures, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions. The Imaging System Business Unit segment manufactures and markets interchangeable lens digital cameras, digital compact cameras and camcorders, digital cinema cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact photo printers, inkjet printers, commercial photo printers, image scanners, multimedia projectors, broadcast equipment, and calculators. The Industry and Others Business Unit segment offers semiconductor lithography equipment, flat panel display lithography equipment, digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, computed tomography equipment, magnetic resonance imaging equipment, diagnostic ultrasound systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, ophthalmic equipment, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company also provides maintenance services, as well as supplies replacement drums, parts, toners, and papers. It sells its products principally under the Canon brand name through subsidiaries and independent distributors to dealers and retail outlets, as well as directly to end-users in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Canon Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc. (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The Company has categorized its services into two approaches: Enterprise and Strategic Partnerships. Enterprise, formerly Open Mobile Enterprise (OME), focuses on providing mobile connectivity solutions to enterprises, from large to small. Strategic Partnerships, formerly Open Mobile Exchange (OMX), is executed through business development deals intended to open channel distributions for its product to reach the consumer market. Strategic Partnerships include global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), programs, including credit card companies, software product and service providers, and communication companies.

