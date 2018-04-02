Contrasting LGI Homes (LGIH) and Meritage Homes (MTH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

LGI Homes has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and Meritage Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 9.01% 26.41% 11.61% Meritage Homes 4.44% 10.76% 5.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LGI Homes and Meritage Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $1.26 billion 1.25 $113.30 million $4.73 14.92 Meritage Homes $3.23 billion 0.57 $143.25 million $3.88 11.66

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than LGI Homes. Meritage Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LGI Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of LGI Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LGI Homes and Meritage Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 0 2 3 0 2.60 Meritage Homes 0 4 5 0 2.56

LGI Homes currently has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential downside of 21.21%. Meritage Homes has a consensus target price of $51.78, suggesting a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Meritage Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than LGI Homes.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Meritage Homes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division. The Texas division includes homebuilding operations in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin locations. The Southwest division includes homebuilding operations in Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque, Denver and Colorado Springs locations. The Southeast division includes homebuilding operations in Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville locations. The Florida division includes homebuilding operations in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Jacksonville locations. The Northwest division includes homebuilding operations in Seattle location.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

