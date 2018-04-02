Financial Comparison: Matthews International (MATW) & Hillenbrand (HI)

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) and Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hillenbrand and Matthews International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 1 2 0 2.67 Matthews International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hillenbrand currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Matthews International has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Matthews International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hillenbrand pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matthews International pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hillenbrand has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Matthews International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Hillenbrand is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Matthews International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Matthews International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and Matthews International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $1.59 billion 1.82 $126.20 million $2.11 21.75 Matthews International $1.52 billion 1.08 $74.36 million $3.60 14.06

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Matthews International. Matthews International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matthews International has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Matthews International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 7.52% 19.51% 7.29% Matthews International 6.46% 15.09% 5.15%

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Matthews International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixtures, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products for use in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and pharmaceutical producers. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

