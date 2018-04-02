Contrasting NN (NNBR) & Its Rivals

NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) is one of 4 public companies in the “Ball & roller bearings” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NN to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NN and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 2 2 0 2.50 NN Competitors 24 107 123 0 2.39

NN presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.06%. As a group, “Ball & roller bearings” companies have a potential upside of 18.02%. Given NN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NN and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 4.87% 11.94% 2.99% NN Competitors 7.80% 14.46% 6.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of shares of all “Ball & roller bearings” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Ball & roller bearings” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NN and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NN $619.79 million $26.03 million 14.87 NN Competitors $3.34 billion $235.45 million 20.77

NN’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NN has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NN pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NN pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Ball & roller bearings” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 44.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NN rivals beat NN on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About NN

NN, Inc. is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets. Autocam Precision Components Group manufactures highly engineered, difficult-to-manufacture precision metal components and subassemblies for the automotive, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), fluid power and diesel engine end markets.

