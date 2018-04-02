Critical Review: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) vs. Its Peers

ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ReneSola to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ReneSola alerts:

9.4% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola N/A N/A N/A ReneSola Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ReneSola and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 0 0 2.00 ReneSola Competitors 1405 5493 10642 591 2.57

ReneSola presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.77%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

ReneSola has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $929.84 million -$34.69 million -1.49 ReneSola Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.82

ReneSola’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ReneSola competitors beat ReneSola on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells. The company also offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar modules for use in various residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems, as well as offers wafer processing services. In addition, it develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a pipeline of approximately 1.3 gigawatt of solar power projects in various stages. Further, it produces and sells crucibles, steel wires, and silicon carbon powder; and trades in and invests in solar industry. The company offers its products to the manufacturers of solar wafers, cells, and modules, as well as to the distributors, installers, and end users of solar modules. ReneSola Ltd has a strategic partnership with Green City Energy AG to develop four solar parks in the south of France with a total installed capacity of 69 MW generating approximately 105 million kWh of solar power per year. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.