Comparing Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) and Spire (SR)

Spire (NYSE: SR) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Spire alerts:

This table compares Spire and Southwest Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.74 billion 2.01 $161.60 million $3.56 20.31 Southwest Gas $2.55 billion 1.28 $193.84 million $3.62 18.68

Southwest Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Spire. Southwest Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Spire has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Gas has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southwest Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Spire pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southwest Gas pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southwest Gas has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spire and Southwest Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 2 2 3 0 2.14 Southwest Gas 0 3 0 0 2.00

Spire presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.56%. Southwest Gas has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. Given Southwest Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Gas is more favorable than Spire.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Southwest Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 12.86% 8.91% 2.76% Southwest Gas 7.61% 10.00% 2.98%

Summary

Southwest Gas beats Spire on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

Spire Inc., formerly The Laclede Group, Inc., is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation. The Company has two business segments, which include gas utility and gas marketing. The gas utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company (Laclede Gas), Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco) and EnergySouth, Inc. (EnergySouth). The gas marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc. (LER), a subsidiary engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Laclede Gas is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers, through Missouri Gas Energy (MGE), Kansas City and western Missouri.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and maintains energy distribution systems from the town border station to the end-user; and develops industrial construction solutions. The company also serves customers in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario in Canada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.