Contrasting The Andersons (ANDE) and Mosaic (MOS)

The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

The Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mosaic pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mosaic pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Andersons has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The Andersons is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Andersons and Mosaic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons 1.12% 4.83% 1.83% Mosaic -1.45% 3.90% 2.15%

Risk & Volatility

The Andersons has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Andersons and Mosaic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mosaic 2 10 4 0 2.13

The Andersons currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Mosaic has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Mosaic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mosaic is more favorable than The Andersons.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of The Andersons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Mosaic shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of The Andersons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mosaic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Andersons and Mosaic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons $3.69 billion 0.25 $42.51 million $1.15 28.65 Mosaic $7.41 billion 1.14 -$107.20 million $1.09 22.09

The Andersons has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mosaic. Mosaic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Andersons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mosaic beats The Andersons on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients. The Potash segment mines and processes potash in Canada and the United States, and sells potash in North America and internationally. The International Distribution segment markets phosphate-, potash- and nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and provides other ancillary services to wholesalers, cooperatives, independent retailers and farmers in South America and the Asia-Pacific regions.

