Function(x) (FNCX) vs. Tyler Technologies (TYL) Head-To-Head Review

Function(x) (OTCMKTS: FNCX) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Function(x) has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Function(x) and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Function(x) 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyler Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80

Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $207.90, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Function(x).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Function(x) and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Function(x) $4.51 million 0.08 -$61.86 million N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $840.66 million 9.22 $163.94 million $3.18 64.32

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Function(x).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Function(x) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Function(x) and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Function(x) N/A N/A N/A Tyler Technologies 19.50% 12.49% 8.99%

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Function(x) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Function(x) Company Profile

Function(x) Inc. operates Wetpaint.com, an online destination for entertainment news for millennial women covering the latest in television, music, and pop culture. The company also offers daily fantasy sports experience both directly to consumers and to businesses desiring turnkey solutions. In addition, it operates Rant, a digital publisher that publishes original content in 13 different verticals, primarily sports, entertainment, pets, cars, and food; and Choose Digital, a digital marketplace platform that allows companies to incorporate digital content into existing rewards and loyalty programs in support of marketing and sales initiatives. The company was formerly known as DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Function(x) Inc. in June 2016. Function(x) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems, as well as court case management solutions to automate and track various aspects of municipal courts and offices; public safety software solutions; systems and software solutions to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; and software applications to enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

