Contrasting Yandex (YNDX) & Science Applications International (SAIC)

Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.02% 55.88% 8.88% Yandex 9.32% 17.70% 11.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.45 billion 0.79 $179.00 million $3.53 23.31 Yandex $1.63 billion 7.84 $152.40 million $0.81 48.46

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Yandex. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Yandex does not pay a dividend. Science Applications International pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Science Applications International and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 2 5 0 2.71 Yandex 1 2 6 0 2.56

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $39.69, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Summary

Yandex beats Science Applications International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

