Head-To-Head Contrast: Aramark (ARMK) & Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.65% 18.68% 4.07% Yield10 Bioscience -995.34% -170.60% -101.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aramark and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 5 0 2.71 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aramark presently has a consensus price target of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 23.45%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aramark and Yield10 Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $14.60 billion 0.65 $373.92 million $1.77 21.71 Yield10 Bioscience $940,000.00 21.00 -$9.39 million ($3.29) -0.61

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Yield10 Bioscience does not pay a dividend. Aramark pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Aramark beats Yield10 Bioscience on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly Metabolix, Inc., is an agricultural bioscience company. The Company is focused on developing disruptive technologies for step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. By working on new approaches to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism to direct more carbon to seed production, the Company is advancing several yield traits it has developed in crops, such as Camelina, canola, soybean and corn. The Company concentrates on technologies that enables it to improve carbon dioxide fixation efficiency in photosynthesis and its direction to and conversion into plant matter. The Company has an additional agricultural science facility with greenhouses in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

