The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The Cooper Companies worth $38,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on The Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

In related news, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $3,258,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,463,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $8,910,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,944,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,768,687 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $228.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $260.26. The company has a market cap of $11,216.50, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.07 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

