Copico Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,352.00 (CRYPTO:XCPO)

Copico (CURRENCY:XCPO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Copico coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Cryptopia. Copico has a market capitalization of $428,034.00 and approximately $1,352.00 worth of Copico was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Copico has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00136987 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002160 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000527 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001017 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Copico

XCPO is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Copico’s total supply is 22,940,540 coins and its circulating supply is 15,746,668 coins. Copico’s official Twitter account is @teamcopico. The Reddit community for Copico is /r/copico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Copico’s official website is www.copico.io.

Copico Coin Trading

Copico can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Copico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Copico must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Copico using one of the exchanges listed above.

