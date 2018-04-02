COPYTRACK Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million (CRYPTO:CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One COPYTRACK token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. COPYTRACK has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $4,027.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COPYTRACK has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00698006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00169035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030596 BTC.

About COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK was first traded on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,341,887 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io. The official message board for COPYTRACK is steemit.com/@copytrackhq. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ.

COPYTRACK Token Trading

COPYTRACK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase COPYTRACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

