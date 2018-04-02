Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Price

Press coverage about Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Core-Mark earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.8750747626797 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Core-Mark in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

CORE opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.10, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Core-Mark news, insider Eric Rolheiser sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $145,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

