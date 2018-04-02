Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Core-Mark (CORE) traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 827,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,036.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Core-Mark has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $38.37.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Eric Rolheiser sold 6,471 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $145,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 144,004 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,311,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,101,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after acquiring an additional 296,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,007,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 452,301 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers.

