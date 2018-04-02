Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,144,617,000 after buying an additional 41,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 243,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.20, for a total value of $181,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,514.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.35, for a total value of $3,674,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $649.30.

MTD stock opened at $575.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $472.44 and a one year high of $697.26. The company has a market cap of $14,647.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 94.54%. The business had revenue of $778.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

