Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $3.15 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after buying an additional 1,214,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,074,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,426,000 after purchasing an additional 886,625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AMETEK by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,095,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,343,000 after purchasing an additional 681,646 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AMETEK by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 392,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $19,377,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,574.49, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 16,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $470,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,604 shares of company stock worth $5,976,638. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

