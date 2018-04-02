CSX Co. (CSX) Position Raised by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CSX by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,948,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49,427.92, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $63.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS set a $72.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

