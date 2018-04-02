Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $10.48 Million Position in Southern (SO)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Southern (NYSE:SO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Southern by 1,565.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,738,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,990 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,674,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,617,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,955,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,027,527,000 after buying an additional 821,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,079,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. Southern has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $45,024.38, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. Southern’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

