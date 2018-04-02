Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $920,000 Position in CSRA Inc (CSRA)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its holdings in CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,026 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in CSRA were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSRA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,627,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,061,000 after acquiring an additional 418,881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CSRA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,451,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,344,000 after acquiring an additional 402,315 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of CSRA in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSRA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of CSRA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,513,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSRA opened at $41.23 on Monday. CSRA Inc has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6,758.67, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. CSRA had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSRA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CSRA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

CSRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSRA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CSRA in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSRA in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

