B. Riley Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $49.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSOD. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,241.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 0.55. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 140.92% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $255,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,514,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,461,818.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,184 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “B. Riley Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $49.00” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/cornerstone-ondemand-csod-price-target-raised-to-49-00-updated-updated.html.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.