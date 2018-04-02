Cosmos Holdings (COSM) CEO Sells $941,912.40 in Stock

Cosmos Holdings (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 259,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $941,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Grigorios Siokas sold 47,750 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $135,132.50.

Shares of Cosmos stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $8.50. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161. Cosmos Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers over-the-counter drugs and branded and generic medicines. The company was founded on July 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

