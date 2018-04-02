Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 704,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,788,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,072,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $188.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82,686.85, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $3,150,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,650 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/costco-wholesale-co-cost-holdings-raised-by-highpoint-advisor-group-llc.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.