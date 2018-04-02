Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) CEO Sells $1,028,400.00 in Stock

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,769,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,955,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Douglas Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00.

On Friday, February 16th, J Douglas Williams sold 15,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $508,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00.

Shares of COTV stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3,183.01, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cotiviti had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. First Analysis cut shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cotiviti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cotiviti in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cotiviti by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cotiviti by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cotiviti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

