Head to Head Analysis: Coty (COTY) versus Its Competitors

Coty (NYSE: COTY) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Coty to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -4.15% 4.45% 1.82% Coty Competitors 8.42% 202.43% 9.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coty and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $7.65 billion -$422.20 million 28.89 Coty Competitors $4.32 billion $282.18 million 29.94

Coty has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Coty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Coty has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 2 6 7 0 2.33 Coty Competitors 111 597 578 17 2.38

Coty currently has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Coty pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 53.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Coty competitors beat Coty on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

