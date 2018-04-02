Coty (COTY) vs. Church & Dwight (CHD) Financial Survey

Coty (NYSE: COTY) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coty and Church & Dwight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 2 6 7 0 2.33 Church & Dwight 4 6 5 0 2.07

Coty presently has a consensus target price of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Church & Dwight has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Given Coty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than Church & Dwight.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and Church & Dwight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -4.15% 4.45% 1.82% Church & Dwight 19.69% 24.95% 9.40%

Dividends

Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coty pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Church & Dwight pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Church & Dwight has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Church & Dwight shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coty and Church & Dwight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $7.65 billion 1.73 -$422.20 million $0.63 28.06 Church & Dwight $3.78 billion 3.16 $743.40 million $1.94 25.22

Church & Dwight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty. Church & Dwight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Coty has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats Coty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand. The company also provides specialty products, including animal productivity products, such as MEGALAC rumen bypass fat, a supplement, which enables cows to maintain energy levels during the period of high milk production; BIO-CHLOR and FERMENTEN, which are designed to help reduce health issues associated with calving, as well as provides needed protein; and CELMANAX refined functional carbohydrate, a yeast based prebiotic. In addition, it offers sodium bicarbonate for use in industrial markets; and cleaning and deodorizing products for use in office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and pet stores, and other specialty stores, as well as through Websites; and specialty products to industrial customers and livestock producers through distributors. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

