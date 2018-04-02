Visa (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Visa by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $246,481.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.05 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Visa to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.21.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Visa (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Courier Capital LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/courier-capital-llc-raises-holdings-in-visa-v-updated.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.