Covance (NYSE:CVD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Covance (NYSE:CVD) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covance earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the healthcare company an impact score of 45.100118810263 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:CVD remained flat at $$107.07 on Monday.

Covance Company Profile

Covance Inc is engaged in drug development services. The Company provides a range of early-stage and late-stage product development services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The Company also provides laboratory testing services to the chemical, agrochemical and food industries. The Company operates in two segments: early development services, and late-stage development services.

