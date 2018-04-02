Oceaneering International (OII) Given a $16.00 Price Target at Cowen

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) received a $16.00 target price from Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

OII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Capital One Financial cut Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

NYSE:OII opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,825.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $484.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in Oceaneering International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 428,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

