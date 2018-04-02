Cowen Begins Coverage on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 650,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,994. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13,621.02 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

