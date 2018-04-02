Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) Shares Sold by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. cut its stake in shares of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,489 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. owned about 0.18% of Modern Media Acquisition worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Modern Media Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 718,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Modern Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $9,584,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Modern Media Acquisition by 23.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 988,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Modern Media Acquisition by 0.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Modern Media Acquisition by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMDM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,381. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) Shares Sold by Cowen Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/cowen-inc-cuts-position-in-modern-media-acquisition-corp-mmdm-updated-updated.html.

