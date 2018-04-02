Cowen Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in NCR Co. (NCR)

Cowen Inc. cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at $570,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NCR by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,766,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 963,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 356,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 867,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $3,731.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 80.11%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $72,366.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Langenbahn sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $153,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

