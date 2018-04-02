Cowen Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in GGP Inc. (GGP) Stock

Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of GGP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 415,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 224,759 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in GGP by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GGP by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GGP by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in GGP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 709,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 96,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get GGP alerts:

NYSE:GGP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,972,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. GGP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $19,580.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GGP had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. GGP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that GGP Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. GGP’s payout ratio is currently 56.05%.

GGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on shares of GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of GGP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/cowen-inc-purchases-shares-of-51579-ggp-inc-ggp-updated-updated.html.

GGP Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.